Indian & Chinese troops face off in Arunachal’s Tawang sector on Dec 9, 2022

Indian troops in area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops.Number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers.

World
By Himanshu 0
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: In yet another face-off, the Indian and Chinese troops faced off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December, 2022. A few soldiers on both sides sustained injury in this face-off.

“On 9-12-2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm & resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area: Sources,” tweeted ANI.

“Indian troops in area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops.Number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers.Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn’t expect Indian side also to be well prepared: Sources,” ANI wrote in another tweet.

It is to be noted that clash had broken out at Galwan Valley in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers died for the country and over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured.

