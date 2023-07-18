Indian-American Teen Goes Missing in New Jersey: Parents Appeal for Help

New Jersey: The parents of a 19-year-old Indian American are desperately seeking assistance from the public after their son went missing from their home in New Jersey on the morning of July 15.

Shyalan “Shay” Shah was last seen in the vicinity of Linda Lane and Westgate Drive in Edison, according to the local police.

An alert issued by the Edison Police Department described Shah as an “Indian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.” It was mentioned in the alert that Shah left the area on foot.

Rich and Kalpana Shah, the parents, took to Facebook to appeal for any information regarding their missing son. They urged anyone who had seen Shay to get in touch with them.

“We have not heard from or been able to contact our son Shay… If you’ve heard from him today, or hear from him or see him going forward, please let me, Kalpana, or Sahil know. Our priority is to get in touch with him,” the heartfelt appeal read.

Community members on social media quickly reposted and shared the parents’ plea, hoping to gather any leads that could help locate the missing teenager.

In an effort to spread the word further, a verified Twitter user posted a message on behalf of the father, requesting individuals to provide any information they might have.

“As you are aware, our son Shaylan ‘Shay’ Shah has been missing since Saturday (July 15), approximately 5.50 a.m… We have confirmation Shay was last seen at Newark Penn Station on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. Unfortunately, we do not know where Shay is heading at this time. We are still concerned about Shay’s well-being and appreciate any ongoing support in finding him,” the tweet read.