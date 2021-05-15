Indian-American Neera Tanden To Serve As Senior Adviser To US President Joe Biden

By WCE 1

Washington: The Biden administration has announced that another Indian-American Neera Tanden, who had withdrawn her nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) amid bipartisan criticism, will now join the White House as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden.

Tanden will now be a senior advisor to Biden, the White House said Friday. She will launch a review of the US Digital Service and begin planning for possible policy changes that could result from the forthcoming Supreme Court decision on GOP legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act.

Tanden has also worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration as the act was designed and implemented.

Tanden serves as president and CEO of CAP and has served as the CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

(Inputs From Agency)

