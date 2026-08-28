India, US sign Rs 292 crore deal for buying Javelin missiles

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New Delhi: India and the United States have signed a Rs 292 crore deal to buy around 60 Javelin anti-tank guided missiles for the Indian Army under the emergency procurement powers.

The procurement has been done under the Emergency Procurement powers granted to the defence forces to build their capabilities post Operation Sindoor last year, Defence sources told ANI.

The contracts under the (EP-6) are expected to start being delivered to the armed forces by the end of 2026-27.

Several companies have sought extensions to delivery timelines due to disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X on Friday, “BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system. Just as @secwar highlighted at the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, this is a great step forward in the U.S.-India defense relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities. The engagement between our two nations is at record high levels.”

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The Javelin anti-tank guided missiles have been in service for many years now and have been used in actual combat in many conflicts.

The missile is being procured by the Indian Army in limited numbers only, as the Emergency procurement powers allow them to make purchases only up to Rs 300 crore per equipment.

The American side has been pushing for the sale of these missiles to India under a government-to-government deal. India is also developing its own man-portable anti-tank guided missile and has done multiple trials of the system, which is still under development.

India is also buying Excalibur precision-guided artillery ammunition under the emergency powers post Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army had inducted these rounds in previous emergency procurement power windows also.

(Source: ANI)