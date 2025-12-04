India, US seal ₹7,995-crore sustainment deal for Navy’s MH-60R ‘Seahawk’ fleet

Advertisement

Washington: The United States announced a significant step in defence cooperation with India after New Delhi signed a sustainment package for the Indian Navy’s MH-60R “Seahawk” helicopter fleet.

India’s Ministry of Defence has approved a contract worth approximately Rs 7,995 crore (about USD 946 million) to support 24 MH-60R helicopters produced by Lockheed Martin. The agreement aims to improve long-term operational readiness, strengthen interoperability with US forces, and enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

In a post on X, the US State Department said, “Great news in our defence relationship with India. India’s Ministry of Defence signed a sustainment package for its 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, developed by Lockheed Martin. This 946 million dollar package will enhance the Indian Navy’s maritime capabilities, build interoperability with the U.S. and regional partners, and make both our nations safer and more prosperous.”

India purchased the helicopters under a Foreign Military Sales agreement in 2020 and has inducted approximately 15 aircraft to date. The MH-60R Seahawk is a multi-role maritime helicopter capable of anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface missions, search-and-rescue, surveillance and ship-based operations.

The sustainment package is expected to increase helicopter availability and reduce maintenance time, enabling operations from coastal facilities and naval ships. It will also help India establish local maintenance infrastructure, reduce reliance on foreign service providers, and integrate helicopters more effectively into maritime operations.

Equipped with long-range sensors and compatible weapons, the MH-60R enhances India’s ability to detect submarines, protect sea lanes, support carrier groups and respond to maritime threats. It was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2021, with deliveries beginning, and the first squadron, INAS 334, was commissioned at INS Garuda in Kochi.

For surface missions, the helicopter can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes, and machine guns, supported by advanced radar and electro-optical systems to identify and engage hostile surface targets. Its anti-submarine warfare systems include dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar and the Mk-54 torpedo.

Often called the “Romeo,” the MH-60R Seahawk is used by the US Navy and partner nations worldwide, serving as a versatile platform for surveillance, search-and-rescue, medical evacuation and warship-based missions.

