India to sustain Russian oil imports independent of US waiver shifts, says Govt

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New Delhi : India will steadfastly maintain its procurement of Russian crude oil regardless of the status of Washington’s sanctions waivers, a senior government official confirmed on Monday, reinforcing that national energy security and economic pragmatism remain New Delhi’s utmost priorities amidst escalating global fuel costs and intensifying volatile friction in West Asia.

The critical declaration follows mounting international apprehensions after the Trump administration permitted a key sanctions waiver tied to Russian seaborne oil lapsed over the weekend.

Elaborating on New Delhi’s unyielding stance during a media briefing on Monday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, made it clear that India’s import strategy has remained completely consistent.

“Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier… I mean before the waiver also, during the waiver also, and now also,” she stated.

Sharma pointed out that India’s crude sourcing frameworks are dictated entirely by market dynamics and robust supply networks. “It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase,” she explained, indicating that the lapse of the American framework would not trigger a shift in New Delhi’s buying patterns.

The senior official also allayed domestic anxieties regarding energy availability, guaranteeing that the nation’s energy lifelines remain resilient against overseas geopolitical crosscurrents and vulnerabilities across global maritime shipping lanes.

“There is no shortage of crude. Enough crude has been tied up repeatedly… and this, whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not affect,” Sharma added.

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This assertive posture from the petroleum ministry comes at a juncture when international oil indices are holding at elevated thresholds, driven by regional conflict and persistent anxieties regarding potential supply bottlenecks around the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading upwards by 0.93 per cent at USD 110.28 per barrel, while US counterpart WTI crude climbed 0.85 per cent to hit USD 106.32 per barrel.

Energy markets have experienced sustained volatility following a series of kinetic strikes tied to the broader West Asian crisis, sparking widespread fears of disruptions to global energy distribution networks.

Over the past few years, Russian crude has transformed into a cornerstone of India’s diversified oil import matrix, primarily because it is frequently secured at competitive discounted rates relative to alternative global benchmarks.

The latest assertions from the petroleum ministry signal that India is poised to sustain its intake of Russian oil independent of changes in the Western regulatory landscape, provided the supplies continue to offer commercial viability and remain structurally accessible.

(ANI)

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