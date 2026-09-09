India steps up relief efforts in flood-hit Nepal; sends 8th flight with 35 tonnes of aid

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New Delhi: India stepped up its humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal, with the eighth Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies departing for Kathmandu on Wednesday.

According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the latest consignment includes National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) equipment, rescue gear, forensic supplies and replenishment supplies for Indian Army teams involved in the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

“The 8th IAF aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies, including NDRF equipment, rescue gear, forensic supplies and Army team replenishment supplies, has departed for Kathmandu,” the post read.

India’s assistance comes as rescue operations continue in areas affected by flash floods in Nepal, including at the Chilime tunnel in Rasuwa, where an Indian team is working alongside the Nepal Army in search and rescue operations.

According to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 13,646 people have been rescued so far in the flood-hit areas, while around 5,132 people remain missing.

As of September 9, the authorities reported 1,367 human casualties, with bodies recovered from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West.

The authorities said 102 bodies have been handed over, while samples for DNA testing can be submitted at the concerned District Police Office along with two photographs and proof of kinship.

Among those reported missing are around 2,860 people from Rasuwa and 1,787 from Nuwakot. The missing include Nepali Army personnel, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel, government employees, bank and financial institution employees, as well as foreign tourists.

Relief and rescue operations have also continued through air missions. The Nepali Army conducted 21 helicopter flights on September 9, bringing its total number of flights to 1,264 as of September 8. The Armed Police Force has conducted 258 flights.

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A total of 329 injured people are currently receiving medical treatment at 10 different hospitals, with 252 having been discharged. The Nepali Army and Armed Police Force have provided medical treatment to 3,535 and 3,287 people, respectively.

India’s relief response began shortly after the devastating flash floods in the last week of August. The first Indian relief aircraft arrived in Nepal on August 26 carrying 10 tonnes of supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

The second flight arrived on August 27 with 37.5 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items. A third consignment subsequently carried another 10 tonnes of assistance.

On August 30, the fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal. The consignment included a technical contingent equipped for search and rescue operations and a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, along with blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

On September 2, India sent its fifth aircraft carrying an 11-member rescue team, specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines.

The sixth and seventh relief flights, both C-130J aircraft, arrived in Kathmandu on September 4 carrying a combined 21.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including forensic kits and medical supplies. The material was handed over to Nepal’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun to support ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava had said the consignments formed part of India’s continuing support for Nepal’s response to the Rasuwa flash floods.

With the eighth flight carrying another 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies, India’s assistance to Nepal continues as search, rescue and recovery operations remain underway in the flood-affected areas.

(Source: ANI)

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