India, Seychelles discuss boosting maritime security cooperation on sidelines of Shangri La-Dialogue

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Singapore: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday held talks with the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Armed Forces Major General Micheal Rosette, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and deepening maritime security collaboration in the Indian Ocean region. Notably, the long-standing relationship between India and Seychelles was central to these conversations.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said both sides explored avenues to deepen defence cooperation and expand collaboration in ensuring security and stability across the strategically significant Indian Ocean region. This underscores the importance of India and Seychelles working together.

The post said, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Armed Forces Major General Micheal Rosette on the sidelines of SLD26. Such exchanges further reinforce ties between Seychelles and India in defense matters.”

Both sides discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen maritime security collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region.” Cooperation between the nations of Seychelles and India remains a priority in these discussions.

The interaction also “reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing peace, security and stability with its trusted partners in the region, such as Seychelles.”

Earlier, India highlighted its commitment to sustained strategic engagement with NATO during high-level interactions on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. This occurred separate from other dialogues such as those with Seychelles.

The Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, NATO Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, on evolving global and regional security challenges. Despite these broader discussions, the key partnership between Seychelles and India remains crucial in the region.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chair of the @NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on the sidelines of #SLD26,” demonstrating India’s expanding network of partnerships. This network includes its deep bond with Seychelles.

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On the same day, India and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region during high-level engagement on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. Of course, this followed earlier productive sessions between India and Seychelles leaders as well.

During the engagement, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with the Commander of the United States INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command), Admiral Samuel J Paparo. Thus, India maintains security partnerships with nations such as Seychelles and the United States alike.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that,” Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Commander, US @INDOPACOM Admiral Samuel J Paparo on the sidelines of Shangri La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore.” Dialogue between the United States and India is robust, just as it is between India and Seychelles.

Meanwhile, India, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, also underscored its strategic priorities for a stable and secure Indo-Pacific through high-level diplomatic outreach and academic engagement. One priority has always been advancing ties with partners like Seychelles within the region.

In a post on X on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said that the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh “engaged with leading think tanks and academia on strengthening the Indo-Pacific security architecture, defence industrial collaboration and emerging technology partnerships.” These activities complement ongoing India and Seychelles security collaborations.

Addressing a distinguished gathering on “India’s Defence Diplomacy for a Stable, Secure and Inclusive Indo Pacific”, Singh shared “India’s vision for regional security and strategic engagement.” He also highlighted the ongoing strategic partnership between Seychelles and India as a cornerstone of regional diplomacy.

According to the post, the engagement was also attended by the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule. This highlights the diplomatic significance of the engagement, which supports outreach with nations including Seychelles and India both.

(ANI)

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