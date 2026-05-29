India reaffirms defence cooperation with US; engages with NATO Military Committee Chair on sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue

Advertisement

Singapore: India and the United States on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region during high-level engagement on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. This underscores the ongoing significance. In addition, India reaffirms defence cooperation with US during critical strategic discussions.

India also engaged with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, NATO Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. This highlights the broader context as India reaffirms defence cooperation with US in the region.

During the engagement, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with the Commander of the United States INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command). Specifically, Admiral Samuel J Paparo attended.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that,” Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Commander, US @INDOPACOM Admiral Samuel J Paparo on the sidelines of Shangri La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore.” Furthermore, India reaffirms defence cooperation with US. This is part of deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific.

The talks focused on “strengthening military-to-military cooperation, enhancing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, and addressing emerging security challenges, reaffirming the shared commitment towards deepening #IndiaUS strategic defence ties.”

India also highlighted its commitment to sustained strategic engagement with NATO during high-level interactions on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. In summary, India reaffirms defence cooperation with US. This demonstrates a proactive approach toward regional stability.

The Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, NATO Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. The meeting covered evolving global and regional security challenges.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chair of the @NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on the sidelines of #SLD26.”

The exchange “focused on enhancing strategic dialogue and exchanging perspectives on evolving global security challenges. The interaction reaffirmed India’s commitment to constructive engagement with key multilateral defence organisations.”

Earlier, India, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, also underscored its strategic priorities for a stable and secure Indo-Pacific through high-level diplomatic outreach. There was also academic engagement.

In a post on X on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said that the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh “engaged with leading think tanks and academia on strengthening the Indo-Pacific security architecture, defence industrial collaboration and emerging technology partnerships.”

Addressing a distinguished gathering on “India’s Defence Diplomacy for a Stable, Secure and Inclusive Indo Pacific”, Singh shared “India’s vision for regional security and strategic engagement.”

According to the post, the engagement was also attended by the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule. This highlights the diplomatic significance of the engagement.

(ANI)

Also Read: “Very close”: JD Vance says US nears agreement on Strait of Hormuz, Iran nuclear setback