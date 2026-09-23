India, Nepal review energy and development cooperation at UNGA meeting

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New York: Development partnership, energy cooperation, and other issues were discussed between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

The two sides exchanged views on the developments in their bilateral relations since their last interaction in June in India.

Jaishankar spoke particularly on the progress in the areas of development cooperation and energy.

Khanal expressed gratitude to the government and people of India for their continuing solidarity and help after the last week’s devastating flood in Nepal.

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India sent aid and expert assistance following the disaster.

The two Ministers also discussed issues of mutual concern and emphasized the importance of deepening the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

The talks follow a meeting of the two sides in New Delhi in June, when the two sides examined their cooperation in connectivity, trade, energy and development.