India, Italy discuss cine-tourism, destination twinning

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New Delhi: India and Italy held the second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Tourism on Tuesday, September 29, with discussions focusing on expanding cooperation in tourism, cine-tourism and destination twinning.

The meeting was co-chaired by Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, India, and Emanuela Tripi, Secretary-General, Ministry of Tourism, Italy.

Officials from the tourism and culture ministries, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Rome and the Indian Association of Tour Operators participated from the Indian side.

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The discussions covered tourism data exchange, promotion of lesser-known destinations, cine-tourism, destination twinning, skilling and capacity building, along with stronger business-to-business engagement between tourism stakeholders.

As an outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed to establish focused technical groups and designate points of contact to take forward the identified areas of cooperation and maintain regular engagement.

The two countries also discussed tourism cooperation in connection with the proposed India-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism 2027, which is aimed at strengthening cultural and tourism exchanges between the two nations.