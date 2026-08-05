India-flagged ship sinks in Red Sea, 13 Indian crew rescued

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New Delhi: An India-flagged cargo ship, the MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank after it was struck by a projectile at a distance of approximately 13 nautical miles off the southern coast of a Houthi-controlled port in Yemen, called Hodeidah.

There were as many as 14 individuals, 13 Indian sailors and 1 Yemeni man on board the MSV Faize Noore Oliya, but they were safely rescued by Yemeni authorities and offered medical aid.

The external affairs ministry condemned the act, terming it an unprovoked act of aggression, and expressed its commitment to taking the issue up at an appropriate level with local authorities.

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Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that all Indian sailors are safe, and that government was taking care of their welfare in co-ordination with local officials.

The incident is occurring against a backdrop of increasing security risks on the commercial maritime traffic in the Red Sea, a critical global trade route that has been the scene of several attacks in recent months.

The need to enable safety of navigation and freedom of it in international waters has also been emphasized by authorities in India to encourage a global initiative.