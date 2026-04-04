India-flagged Green Sanvi vessel with 46,650 metric tonnes of LPG safely transits Strait of Hormuz

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New Delhi: India-flagged large gas carrier Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday night, carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo, official sources said.

Earlier on March 28, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrived at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday.

The vessel, MT Jag Vasant, is set to transfer its cargo to another ship at anchorage through a Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation.

Indian Navy warships were on standby to provide support to the merchant vessels.

The Centre has been in talks with Iranian authorities to allow Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid a maritime blockade due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Earlier, the Shipping Ministry informed that there were 18 vessels and around 485 seafarers in the Persian Gulf.

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Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the Gulf region, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, stated that all Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored. “All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe,” he added.

“18 Indian vessels with around 485 seafarers are in the region. Over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while ports across India continue to operate normally,” Mangal informed.

On port operations, he said, “We are maintaining continuous coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other stakeholders in the maritime sector.”

About 5,98,000 passengers have returned to India amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, a senior government official said.

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 with US-Israel strikes on Iran, and subsequent Iranian retaliation engulfed the region in the conflict, affecting global fuel supplies.