India dispatches 1st tranche of medical aid to Africa amid surging Ebola outbreak

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New Delhi: India has officially dispatched its first tranche of emergency medical supplies to Africa. This is to assist in combating the worsening Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the humanitarian aid has been successfully delivered. He also reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to standing by the continent during this public health crisis.

“On the question about medical support, we have sent supplies to CDC Africa. This was handed over by our High Commissioner in Uganda,” Jaiswal stated. “We look forward to further helping in whatever manner we can with the public health emergency on the continent. We will keep you updated, but we have sent the first tranche of medical supplies.”

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) publicly extended its gratitude to the government and citizens of India. This followed the arrival of the emergency pharmaceutical supplies on Wednesday.

In a post on X, it said, “Africa CDC welcomes the arrival of emergency pharmaceutical supplies generously donated by the Government and people of India to support the ongoing response to the Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak in the DRC. Received in Uganda by Africa CDC’s Eastern Africa RCC, the supplies include essential diagnostics, therapeutics, infection prevention and control materials, and case management support that will soon be deployed to affected communities in eastern DRC.”

Received in Uganda by the Africa CDC’s Eastern Africa Regional Collaborating Centre (RCC), the vital shipment is slated for rapid deployment. It will soon reach the hardest-hit communities in eastern DRC.

“Africa CDC thanks the Government of India for its continued support and commitment to protecting lives and advancing health security across the continent,” the agency shared in an official statement.

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The Indian aid arrives at a critical juncture. At the same time, international health bodies sound the alarm over a deteriorating humanitarian landscape in central Africa.

The United Nations noted that the Ebola virus is severely compounding an “already fragile humanitarian situation” currently plagued by armed conflict, widespread hunger, and mass displacement. In response, the UN is actively scaling up its operations. It now delivers food, clean water, and protective gear alongside international medical aid.

In a post on X, it said, “The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is worsening an already fragile humanitarian situation amid conflict, hunger & displacement. The UN is expanding its response, delivering food, clean water, protective supplies & other vital support for those is need.”

Underscoring the gravity of the situation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned that eastern DRC–specifically the Ituri province–is now facing a “catastrophic collision of disease and conflict.” Moreover, the speed of the Ebola outbreak is aggressively outpacing the current global response.

New Delhi has indicated it remains in close contact with African health authorities. Additionally, it stands ready to deploy subsequent tranches of medical and logistical assistance as the situation evolves.

(ANI)

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