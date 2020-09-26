New Delhi: India and Denmark on Saturday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase cooperation in the field of intellectual property rights (IPRs) by exchanging best practices and collaborating in training programmes.

The two sides will draw up Biennial Work Plan to implement the MoU which will include the detailed planning for carrying out of the co-operation activities, including the scope of action.

This MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and Denmark, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country.

It will be a landmark step forward in India’s journey towards becoming a major player in global innovation and further the objectives of National IPR Policy, 2016, officials said.

The MoU aims at increasing IP co-operation between the two countries by way of:

a) Exchange of best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP awareness among public, authorities, businesses and research and educational institution of both countries.

b) Collaboration in training programmes, exchange of experts, technical exchanges and outreach activities.

c) Exchange of information and best practices on processes for disposal of applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and Geographical Indications, as also the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights.

d) Cooperation in the development of automation and implementation of modernization projects, new documentation and information systems in IP and procedures for management of IP.

e) Cooperation to understand how Traditional Knowledge is protected; including the use of traditional knowledge related databases and awareness raising of existing IP systems.