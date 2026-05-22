India, Cyprus slam cross-border terror, demand global accountability and swift adoption of UN pact

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New Delhi : India and Cyprus have joined forces to demand global accountability for cross-border terror networks, issuing an uncompromising condemnation of modern asymmetric warfare while seeking an accelerated global framework to neutralise safe havens.

Briefing the media on the visit, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, said that during high-level deliberations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, the two nations adopted an unyielding posture against state-sponsored militancy.

“Both leaders categorically and unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” George stated, adding that “Cyprus expressed solidarity and its unwavering support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism.”

The bilateral discussions specifically brought historical and recent security breaches to the forefront, with both nations demanding swift judicial consequences for the perpetrators behind major strikes on Indian soil.

“The two leaders strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last year and the terror incident near the Red Fort. They emphasised that those responsible for the attack should be held accountable,” the Secretary said.

In light of the evolving security challenges, New Delhi and Nicosia have pushed for an overhaul of international legal mechanisms, arguing that fragmented regional policies are no longer sufficient to combat global terror funding and logistics corridors.

“Both leaders called for decisive international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law,” George noted.

The diplomatic engagement concluded with a definitive push towards multilateral treaty mechanisms, as both states urged member nations to bypass bureaucratic inertia at the United Nations to formalise a binding global anti-terror charter.

According to George, “The leaders called for strengthening multilateral efforts to combat terrorism and the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.”

To systematically operationalise these counter-terror objectives on the ground, New Delhi and Nicosia agreed to formally constitute a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism to systematically tackle radicalisation and cross-border security challenges.

PM Narendra Modi also outlined plans to scale up defence collaboration, specifically prioritising cyber security, maritime domain awareness, and counter-terrorism networks.

This institutional hardening against security threats formed the bedrock of a broader geopolitical alignment, as India and Cyprus on Friday elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and established a joint task force aimed at accelerating cooperation across critical sectors, including infrastructure and shipping.

The major upgrade in ties follows extensive delegation-level deliberations between PM Narendra Modi and visiting Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

During the high-level engagement, President Christodoulides expressed deep gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for New Delhi’s enduring and steadfast commitment to the reunification of Cyprus.

Simultaneously, the visiting leader reaffirmed his country’s resolute support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of a restructured United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing a joint press interaction following the comprehensive talks, PM Modi highlighted the historical depth and expanding economic footprint of the bilateral relationship, noting that capital inflows from the Mediterranean nation have practically doubled over the past decade.

“The bond between India and Cyprus has repeatedly stood the test of time. Today, with the formation of the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership, we are set to infuse our relations with new ambition and new momentum,” PM Modi stated.

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Backing New Delhi’s global governance aspirations, President Christodoulides strongly endorsed India’s “rightful place in a reformed United Nations Security Council”.

Striking a firm tone on international institutional transformation, the Cypriot President remarked that “global governance must reflect today’s realities”.

Parallel to their security and governance alignment, a central focus of the bilateral deliberations remained the formulation of an expansive economic roadmap.

Associating the surge in Cypriot investments with ongoing negotiations for the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), PM Narendra Modi noted that the successful finalisation of the trade pact would unlock fresh commercial avenues and catalyse efforts to double cross-border investments within the next five years.

To institutionalise these ambitious economic objectives, the two sides inked a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) designed to fortify digital infrastructure, fintech integration, and advanced research facilities.

The agreements also aim to deepen institutional synergy, foster student exchange initiatives, and promote collaborative scientific research.

Furthermore, New Delhi and Nicosia agreed to expedite negotiations on a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Agreement, alongside a parallel Social Security Agreement designed to protect the rights of professionals operating across both jurisdictions.

Emphasising the foundational values anchoring this multi-layered relationship, PM Modi said, “The friendship between India and Cyprus is both strong and forward-looking. Our partnership is founded on a shared commitment to values such as democracy and the rule of law.

We deeply respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. India is, and will continue to be, fully dedicated to upholding these principles.”

Concurring with PM Narendra Modi’s assessment, President Christodoulides stated that the high-level dialogue confirmed that the bilateral matrix had entered a transformative phase, showing rapid headway across security, defence, technology, and maritime domains.

“Over the past year, accelerated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Cyprus, our partnership has advanced with remarkable speed and determination.

What began as a strategic vision is now evolving into a concrete partnership, a partnership already producing tangible results across key areas, including security, defence, technology, innovation, maritime cooperation, education, and economic connectivity,” the Cypriot President observed.

The Cyprus President is currently fronting a high-powered delegation to India, which includes Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, alongside top-ranking bureaucratic officials and prominent business leaders.

(ANI)

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