India-Canada Ties: Carney Confirms Modi Visit in December for CEPA Signing

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A diplomatic breakthrough between Ottawa and New Delhi is set to culminate in a high-level summit this winter, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi preparing to travel to Canada around December to finalize a sweeping bilateral trade treaty.

Speaking in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney verified that Modi is expected to arrive toward year-end as the two economies push to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) before 2026 closes. Carney noted that economic negotiations are advancing smoothly, describing bilateral engagement as exceptionally vital across civic connections, strategic security, and cross-border commerce. He added that he eagerly anticipates welcoming the Indian leader on Canadian soil.

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The anticipated voyage forms the centerpiece of an accelerating effort to wrap up bilateral trade terms ahead of the G20 Summit in Florida, where US President Donald Trump will convene world leaders on December 14–15.

Before any final signatures, trade teams face an intensive sprint. Between October 5 and October 9, Indian delegates will arrive in Canada to conduct the fifth formal round of CEPA negotiations.