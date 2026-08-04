India calls for stronger BRICS cooperation to address fugitive offenders, recover illicit assets

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New Delhi: India on Tuesday called for stronger BRICS cooperation to trace fugitive offenders, support extradition, recover stolen assets and close loopholes enabling the cross-border movement of offenders and illicit funds during the 2nd BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Meeting, which commenced in Hyderabad earlier in the day.

The two-day meeting, being held on August 4 and 5, also includes the 2nd Meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery.

Rachna Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), raised the issue while addressing the delegates, and also said that corruption remains a major obstacle to sustainable and inclusive development. She noted that it diverts scarce public resources away from hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure, and undermines public trust.

Highlighting the challenge posed by fugitive economic offenders, the Secretary stressed the need to “ensure that no jurisdiction becomes a sanctuary for those who profit from crime” and called for “stronger cooperation to trace fugitive offenders, support extradition, recover stolen assets and close loopholes enabling the cross-border movement of offenders and illicit funds.”

The DoPT secretary underlined that no country is immune to the challenge of corruption and that no country can overcome it alone. She called for collective, coordinated and sustained international cooperation to prevent illicit financial flows, safeguard public resources and strengthen the international anti-corruption architecture.

Secretary Rachna Shah said that the 2nd BRICS ACWG Meeting comes at a time when strengthening integrity, accountability, international cooperation and innovation has become increasingly important. She said that BRICS must translate its shared mandate on tackling cross-border corruption into practical cooperation and tangible outcomes.

She welcomed the progress made on the BRICS Repository on Informal Cooperation for Tracing Fugitive Offenders Sought for Corruption and Supporting Extradition, and also welcomed discussions on the BRICS Network of Law Enforcement Practitioners for Enhancing International Cooperation on Fugitive Offenders Sought for Corruption and Supporting Extradition among BRICS countries, and urged members to work towards concrete outcomes.

The Secretary further welcomed the operationalisation of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery. She noted that the standardised template for informal exchange of information, together with the directory of local points and practitioners, would facilitate quicker, more direct and more effective cooperation among law-enforcement agencies.

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Emphasising preventive vigilance and technology-driven governance, the Secretary said that technology is an essential part of the solution to evolving corruption risks. She said that digital identity, electronic service delivery, digital payments and transparent procurement systems can reduce leakages, curb discretion and strengthen public scrutiny.

She highlighted the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the country’s national public procurement portal, and the Direct Benefit Transfer program as examples of technology-driven reforms. She also referred to faceless and paperless systems of taxation and other public processes, technology-enabled vigilance, data-driven monitoring and stronger grievance-redressal mechanisms.

The Secretary said that the side event on Ethical Governance Through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems would provide an opportunity for members to exchange experiences on scalable vigilance practices, technology-enabled solutions and preventive oversight mechanisms.

The two-day programme includes deliberations on the BRICS Repository on Informal Cooperation for Tracing Fugitive Offenders Sought for Corruption and Supporting Extradition, the BRICS Network of Law Enforcement Practitioners, and the 2nd Meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery. The programme also includes a side event on Ethical Governance Through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems, and a session on Emerging Risks from Financial Technology (FinTech) and Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs): Addressing their Misuse in Concealing and Laundering the Proceeds of Corruption.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, J Ashok Kumar, BRICS ACWG Chair, welcomed the delegations and thanked them for their continued engagement, constructive contributions and collaborative spirit. He said that the progress made in recent months reflected the value of sustained dialogue and the shared commitment of BRICS countries to strengthening anti-corruption cooperation.

Kumar said that the work during the year had focused on developing practical tools and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries while ensuring that there is no duplication with existing mechanisms.

(Source: ANI)

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