India calls for dialogue, diplomacy amid Israeli offensive in Lebanon, Iran-US talks suspension

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New Delhi: India on Monday reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in West Asia. This comes amid escalating tensions in Lebanon due to increased Israeli military operations. Iran has called for suspension of peace talks with the US due to such actions. Notably, India urges deplomacy as a primary means to resolve the crisis.

Responding to a question during the weekly media briefing on the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Lebanon and its wider regional implications, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has been closely monitoring developments in the region. In line with India’s approach, India urges deplomacy throughout these escalating tensions.

“We have been closely following the developments in the West Asia region and our point right from the very beginning has been that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for achieving an early return of peace and stability,” Jaiswal said. In such circumstances, India urges deplomacy in efforts to de-escalate the situation.

He added that India continues to convey this position consistently in its engagements with all concerned parties. Therefore, India urges deplomacy at all possible forums to encourage peaceful negotiations.

This comes in the wake of the worsening security situation in Lebanon, where Israeli military operations have resulted in significant casualties and damage. The operations have also made territorial gains on the southern side of Lebanon.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said Israeli forces have “captured” Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire between the two sides. He also instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to further “expand the incursion” in Lebanon.

“Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

“I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us.

Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever,” he added.

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Netanyahu further stated that the capture marks a significant turn in Israel’s military campaign. It reflects unity and determination among Israeli forces.

On Monday, Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had instructed the country’s defence forces to conduct strikes against terror targets in Beirut. This was in response to what it has called Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Following such actions, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, who is also the head of the Iranian negotiation team, has warned that if Israel’s attacks continue, Iran will “not only halt the dialogue process” with the US but will also “stand firmly against them”.

US President Donald Trump also lashed out at Netanyahu during a heated telephone conversation on Monday. He held the Israeli leader responsible for generating global animosity towards his nation, Axios reported.

The confrontation was triggered after Iran issued a warning threatening to halt diplomatic engagements.

This prompted an aggressive intervention from the US President, who at one point yelled at Netanyahu, “What the f*** are you doing?”

According to a US official cited by Axios, Trump expressed immense frustration over what he perceived as a disproportionate military response to Hezbollah’s strikes on Israel.

(ANI)

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