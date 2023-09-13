India-born FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam wins top biz award for Asian Americans

New York: Raj Subramaniam, the India-born President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, will be receiving the 2023 Pinnacle Award — the highest honour bestowed at the 2023 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award.

In the awards instituted by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), Subramaniam will be honoured along with 50 Asian American executives at a gala dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on September 21.

The Pinnacle Award is presented to those who have reached the acme of professional career and is widely acknowledged as a leader in their industry.

“Our Outstanding 50 Business Committee carefully considers whom to add to our roster of distinguished Pinnacle Award winners, who serve to inspire the Asian American professional community as living role models and examples of excellence in leadership,” said John Wang, President and Founder of AABDC.

“Raj Subramaniam of FedEx certainly meets and exceeds our criteria, and he has earned our admiration and appreciation for helming one of the most critical segments of the economy — the logistics and supply chains that keep our lives and businesses humming,” Wang said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Subramaniam was presented the 2023 Horatio Alger Award — given to “esteemed individuals” who overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success. He immigrated to America in 1987 to attend Syracuse University, where he earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering.

In 1991, he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a master’s in business administration and joined FedEx as an associate analyst later that year.

With more than 30 years of industry experience at FedEx, Subramaniam’s international leadership experience, keen business insights, and focus on globalisation have contributed to the success of FedEx and provide a blueprint as the company revolutionises the transportation and logistics industry, the award press statement read.

Last year, the Pinnacle award honored two Asian American female CEOs — Reshma Kewalramani, President and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a biotech company, and Rose Lee, President and CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.

The AABDC has to date conferred the premier award to over 1,000 Asian American corporate executives and entrepreneurs, who have built successful businesses or have distinguished themselves in their community.

In addition, AABDC will also honor the legacy of Pune-born Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, who passed away on June 5, with a special Ivan Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ivan was one of Britain’s longest serving and most respected FTSE Chief Executives, transforming Diageo into the world’s leading premium drinks company and which accounts for 10 per cent of the UK’s total food and drinks exports.

The prominent event typically draws over 600 leading business, political and civic leaders to pay tribute to the outstanding entrepreneurs and corporate executives in the Asian American business community from across the US.

(IANS)