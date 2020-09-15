India beats China to become member of UN Commission on women

New Delhi: In a significant victory, India has been elected as the member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women (CSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

“India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It`s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women`s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support,” TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, tweeted today.

India will be a member of the prestigious body for four years from 2021 to 2025.

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. While India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China failed to cross the half-way mark.

The CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

It promotes women’s rights, highlights the reality of women’s lives throughout the world and helps in shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Earlier on June 18, India was elected as one of the non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after securing 184 votes out of the total 192.