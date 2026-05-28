India and Singapore reaffirm strong defence ties during 16th Defence Policy Dialogue

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Singapore: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the 16th Defence Policy Dialogue with Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore Joseph Leong, on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defence press release said that the dialogue reaffirmed the robust bilateral defence partnership between the two nations.

The Ministry of Defence in a post on X said, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the 16th Defence Policy Dialogue with Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore Mr Joseph Leong. The dialogue reaffirmed the robust bilateral defence partnership between the two nations. Wide-ranging discussions were held on key areas of defence cooperation, security collaboration and avenues to further strengthen the strategic relationship between India and Singapore.”

Singh also visited the Digital Operations Technology Centre (DOTC) of the Digital and Intelligence Service of the Singapore Armed Forces.

In a post on X, the MoD stated, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh visited the Digital Operations Technology Centre (DOTC) of the Digital and Intelligence Service of the Singapore Armed Forces. The visit provided valuable insights into Singapore’s advanced digital and technical capabilities, while exploring avenues for collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces in niche and emerging domains of warfare.”

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Meanwhile, the 16th India-Singapore Defence Working Group meeting took place in Singapore on September 04, 2025. It was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, India Shri Amitabh Prasad and Director, Policy Office, Ministry of Defence, Singapore Col Daxson Yap.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the implementation of decisions taken during the last Defence Ministers’ Dialogue and various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives. It provided an excellent opportunity to exchange defence perspectives and accelerate the momentum of initiatives covering the entire spectrum of multifaceted bilateral defence engagements as well as the regional security architecture.

The deliberations were guided by the latest Joint Statement on the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore, issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in New Delhi.

(ANI)

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