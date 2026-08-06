Incomplete US Visa applications may be rejected

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USA: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services now has the ability to deny immigration applications based on being improperly or insufficiently filed.

It can be done without sending an RFE to get the needed nor the ability for the applicant to correct the form.

The rule – about H-1Bs, green card applications and more, took effect immediately.

Under the revised policy, applicants must ensure that all required forms, supporting documents and evidence are submitted correctly during the initial filing.

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Immigration experts say even minor omissions could now lead to immediate rejection, potentially causing delays and additional costs.

This change would affect thousands of applicants abroad, an increasing number of whom are Indian workers and students.

They are the second-largest group of individuals applying for US employment-based green cards and H-1B visas.