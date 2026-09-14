Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith marries billionaire financier Cameron O’Reilly

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New Delhi: Former wife of Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricket superstar Jemima Goldsmith has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private weekend ceremony.

The 52-year-old and 62-year-old Goldsmith and O’Reilly, who wed after dating just over a year and meeting through their work in documentary filmmaking, reportedly exchanged vows on Saturday.

Goldsmith is a former business partner of O’Reilly’s; they married in 2004, after being in a relationship since 1995. Goldsmith is the ex-wife of Pakistani politician Imran Khan with whom she has two sons.

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She was a former business partner of Tony O’Reilly Jr and after a career in business and private equity she became a screenwriter and documentary producer and established the television production company Instinct Productions.

The marriage happened while Khan is still in jail at Adiala Jail in Pakistan. Goldsmith’s family recently voiced concerns about his health and vision.

Neither Goldsmith nor O’Reilly has spoken out about the marriage so far.