“I’m a big, big fan”: Trump takes to Truth Social to share US envoy Gor’s praise for PM Modi

Advertisement

Washington, DC: In a resounding testament to the strengthening ties between New Delhi and Washington, US President Donald Trump, a big fan of PM Modi, has publicly reaffirmed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, he declared that the South Asian nation can depend on his administration entirely.

The American leader amplified this message by sharing a social media update by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. The update detailed the high praise.

Taking to Truth Social on Monday evening, Trump reposted Gor’s original Sunday night dispatch. He also shared a video snippet from the grand celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of America’s independence. These festivities were hosted at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The momentum began on Sunday. This happened when Gor took to X to share details of a personal communication from the US President.

“President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: ‘I love Prime Minister Modi. We’ve never been closer to India. I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…’,” Gor stated.

During the event, the newly appointed US envoy facilitated a direct moment of diplomacy. Specifically, he placed his telephone against a microphone. As a result, the gathered dignitaries could hear Trump’s live address.

“I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. (Narendra) Modi is great, he is my friend, and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody,” Trump said during the call, reiterating, “I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi.”

Advertisement

Highlighting the geopolitical alignment between the two democracies, the US President assured the audience of unwavering American backing.

“We’ve never been closer to India, and India can count on me 100 per cent and our country,” Trump asserted. Additionally, he added, “If they ever need help, they know where to call — they call right here.”

The high-profile commemorative event at Bharat Mandapam saw a gathering of top diplomats, including India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside Ambassador Gor.

Lauding his top diplomat present at the venue, Trump described Rubio as the “greatest secretary of state in the history of the US”.

The American President wrapped up his telephonic address with a warm sign-off for his Indian counterpart, saying: “Say hello to Prime Minister Modi and let him know I’m a big fan.”

Arriving in India for an official visit, Secretary Rubio also addressed the gathering. He cemented the sentiment by characterising India as a vital and indispensable partner for the United States.

(ANI)

Also Read: Bhutan PM Tobgay offers prayers at Guwahati’s Maa Kamakhya Temple