IDF strikes kill 2 armed Hezbollah terrorists, cites ‘imminent threat’ to troops

Advertisement

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said it had “eliminated” two armed Hezbollah terrorists operating south of the Forward Defence Line who posed an “imminent threat” to its troops.

The IDF said additional terrorists identified inside structures in the area who “posed a threat” were also eliminated in a subsequent strike.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said, “ELIMINATED: 2 armed Hezbollah terrorists operating south of the Forward Defence Line, posing an imminent threat to IDF troops. Additionally, terrorists who were identified inside structures in the area who posed a threat were eliminated in a subsequent strike.”

Also on Sunday, Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces to the Arab media, shared a video on X and said that the forces continue the operations south of the defence line with the aim of removing threats to Israel.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Adraee said that during the weekend, the Israel Defence Forces conducted airstrikes on numerous terrorist targets affiliated with Hezbollah and eliminated terrorist operatives who operated near IDF forces in southern Lebanon.

“As part of the strikes, approximately 70 buildings used by Hezbollah for military purposes and about 50 pieces of Hezbollah-affiliated infrastructure in several areas were destroyed”, he said.

He further noted, “Among the targets that were struck: Hezbollah command headquarters from which Hezbollah operatives launched attacks, a weapons depot, military buildings, and additional terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah operatives used to advance terrorist plots against IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel.”

As per the Jerusalem Post, Hezbollah is a “Shi’ite terrorist group” based in Lebanon that has been waging a guerrilla campaign against Israel since the 1980s.

Advertisement

It noted that the group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, Israel, Canada, the Arab League, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

These developments occur amid a hardening of positions by Hezbollah leadership. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, on April 27, reiterated the group’s refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Israel, stressing continued resistance against Israeli “aggression”, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Qassem stated that direct talks remain “out of the question” and underscored the group’s military stance, asserting, “We will not give up weapons, and the defence and the field have proven our readiness for confrontation.”

According to Al Jazeera, the Hezbollah chief also criticised the Lebanese government’s diplomatic approach. “The authorities rushed to make an unnecessary and gratuitous concession, and we categorically refuse direct negotiations. The authorities must stop direct negotiations and pursue a path of indirect negotiations,” he added.

The fragility of the current security framework was further highlighted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who asserted on April 26 that the ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon is being undermined by Hezbollah.

Netanyahu warned that Israel would respond with force to ensure security along the northern border, stating that despite perceptions to the contrary, the IDF remains actively engaged. “Regarding Lebanon, one might get the impression that the IDF is not active there.

This surge in military activity and rhetoric follows an announcement on April 23 by US President Donald Trump regarding a three-week extension of the ceasefire. The US administration had indicated it would work with Lebanon to bolster its ability to protect itself from Hezbollah influence.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Flash floods kill at least 10 in Kenya amid heavy downpour