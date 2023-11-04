IDF destroys several tunnels of Hamas terrorists, neutralises militants

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Saturday said that it has destroyed several underground tunnels of the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip and neutralised many militants.

The military said that the IDF Division Command 460 destroyed several underground tunnels and killed Hamas terrorists with the Armoured Corps and Intelligence of the unit moving in the front.

The IDF also said that the unit was attacked several times from tunnel entrances but as it had proper and focused intelligence, it could destroy the tunnels and kill many terrorists.

The statement said that soldiers from the division encountered 15 Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza.

Terrorists building mapping was carried out by the Gaza division of the IDF and it destroyed several weapons of Hamas.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the IDF was moving ahead as per its plans and that the Gaza city is almost encircled by the IDF soldiers and tanks.

