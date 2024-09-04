Husband drugged wife, allowed over 50 men to sexually assault her nearly 100 times for 10 years

Paris: A 72-year-old French woman has accused her husband of drugging her and allowing more than 50 strangers to rape her while she was unconscious.

The 71-year-old husband identified as Dominique Pelicot, former employee of France’s state owned power utility company EDF, is going on trial in the case along with him 50 other men were accused of raping the woman.

As per police, they began investigating the matter in September 2020, when Pelicot, the main accused was caught secretly filming women in the shopping centre. The police found around hundreds of images and videos on his computer, showing his wife, unconscious. The recordings revealed multiple incidents of rape. The abuse occurred in their home in Mazan, a small village near Avigon after they shifted from Paris in the year 2011.

The wife, now 72 years old, was reportedly unaware of the abuse, as she was heavily sedated during the incidents. The abuse came to light only in 2020.

The wife wanted the trial to be public so that she can raise awareness as widely as possible about such crimes and no other woman suffers as she did.

Later, the police identified 72 men were involved, with 51 suspects detained.

The accused, from 21 to 68 years old, held various professions, including a forklift driver, fire officer, company executive, and journalist.

