Budapest: Hungary to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including a night-time curfew, as soon as the number of those vaccinated meet the target of 5 million this weekend, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Prime minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that masks would no longer needed to be worn in public, and gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed, and in the events with closed spaces and vaccination cards will be asked.

“This means we have defeated the third wave of the pandemic,” Orban said, adding that the time has come to say “goodbye to masks” in public places.

When France is the most affected European country, Hungary is in the 15th position. It is also the only EU country to have approved and used Russian and Chinese vaccines in large quantities before the European Medicines Agency has approved them.

Most of its service industry are already back into force, including hotels, restaurants, spas, theatres, cinemas, gyms and sports venues.

PM further stated that the administration has decided to prolong the COVID-19 loan repayment moratorium until the end of August, to allow banks and the government to continue talks and execute plans regarding the future of the moratorium.

Lower-income borrowers would have to be supported further on, Orban said