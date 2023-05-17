Hundreds killed after Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Myanmar: reports

Myanmar: At least 100 people were reportedly killed after Cyclone mocha made landfall in Myanmar, according to officials, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Thirteen people were killed when a religious monastery fell in a village in Rathedaung municipality north of Rakhine’s capital Sittwe, and a lady died after a building collapsed in a neighbouring village, according to Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV.

At least 46 people died in the Rakhine state village of Bu Ma and close by Khaung Doke Kar, occupied by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, local leaders told AFP reporters at the scene.

“There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing,” said Karlo, the head of Bu Ma village near Sittwe.

Nearby, Aa Bul Hu Son, 66, said prayers at the grave of his daughter, whose body was recovered on Tuesday morning.

“I wasn’t in good health before the cyclone, so we were delayed in moving to another place,” he told AFP.

“While we were thinking about moving, the waves came immediately and took us.”

“I just found her body in the lake in the village and buried her right away. I can’t find any words to express my loss.”

Other people walked the seashore searching for their family members swept away by the storm surge that came with the cyclone, an AFP correspondent said.

Mocha hit the coastal areas on Sunday afternoon. Heavy rains and powerful gusty winds up to 200 kmph lashed the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh.

