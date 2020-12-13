New Delhi: There were many reports regarding the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, now the deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards has told the media that a satellite-controlled machine gun with “artificial intelligence” was used in the assassination of the scientist.

Rear-admiral Ali Fadavi said that 11 security guards accompanied Mohsen Fakhrizadeh when he was driving on a highway outside Iran’s capital Tehran on November 27.

Mehr news agency reported that the machine gun was mounted on a Nissan pickup 164 yards away and when the machine gun zoomed in and focused on his face and fired 13 rounds in a way that his wife despite sitting only 25 centimeter away was not shot.

The gun was equipped with “artificial intelligence” and advanced camera system and was controlled online via a satellite, added Fadavi .

Fakhrizadeh’s head of security was shot four times as he tried to shield the scientist and no terrorists was spotted at the scene, also added Fadavi.

Iranian authorities have blamed Israel and and the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) for the assassination.