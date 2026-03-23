How Governments are Tapping Private Wealth to Manage Rising Debt

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A new report from UBS says governments around the world are rethinking how they deal with rising debt. With developed nations witnessing debt levels cross 113% of GDP Instead of worrying about paying debt back, they’re looking for ways to fund it using the record amount of private wealth out there. This isn’t just happening in developed economies—India has its own way to deal with it.

The fundamental shift is the realization that governments rarely actually “repay” debt. What really matters is having the tools to keep financing it. UBS points out that while public debt looks massive, it is dwarfed by private assets.

India’s got an advantage here. Its debt-to-GDP ratio is a lot more stable than what you see in developed economies (projected 56.1% for 2025-26), but the playbook is similar. The goal?Ensuring domestic wealth supports state growth. India mainly borrows from its own people and banks, so it’s less vulnerable to trouble from certain global socks. The country basically runs its budget on national savings.

UBS thinks we won’t see governments slapping on new wealth taxes. Instead, they’re likely to use “financial repression”—basically, nudging money into government bonds to keep borrowing costs low.

India has its own way of doing it:

– Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR): Banks have to invest a chunk of deposits in government securities. That way, the government always has buyers for its debt.

– Small Savings Schemes: The government offers safe rates on things like Post Office savings and PPF accounts. Household savings flow right into the National Small Savings Fund, which finances the deficit—nobody calls it a tax, but it does the job.

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UBS also points out that $80 trillion is going to change hands globally in the next twenty years. Governments everywhere are paying attention.

India is seeing its own huge shift as older generations pass their wealth down to Gen Z and Millennials. There’s always whispered talk about bringing back Inheritance Tax, but the government knows that it is a political dynamite and avoids it. Instead, they’re pushing for more digitization and tracking so this wealth stays in the formal system and can be tapped in different ways.

UBS says direct wealth taxes are just not worth it for most governments—too pricey to run. Capital Gains Tax is much easier, so that’s what they use.

India leaned into this during the 2024-25 Union Budget. The government streamlined capital gains taxes, raising the long-term rate to 12.5% and short-term to 20%. By cutting out indexation for a lot of assets, they quietly funneled more private wealth into the treasury, sidestepping the baggage of a Wealth Tax.

Right now, the lines are blurring between your savings and government debt. Whether it’s the taxes you pay when you sell stocks or the government bonds your bank holds, your money is what keeps the country running. India manages all this through subtle nudges, not brute force, and that’s where its strategy shines.