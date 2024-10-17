Horrific! Stray dogs eat dead bodies on Gaza streets

Gaza: A horrific sight has come up in which the stray dogs have been eating the people killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Fares Afana, the head of emergency services in northern Gaza, told CNN that he and his colleagues have received the bodies of Palestinians killed in northern Gaza, with some showing signs of scavenging by animals, which has stifled efforts to identify the deceased.

“Stray dogs who are hungry are eating these bodies in the street. It makes it difficult for us to identify the bodies,” he said.

He also added, “You can see the signs of hunger on the people in northern Gaza and Israeli forces are destroying everything that represents life or signs of life.”

Afana said that there are thousands of children and pregnant women stuck in the besieged area, where the Israeli military has carried out aerial and ground attacks in three neighborhoods over the past 12 days.

The Gaza health ministry said Israeli military strikes had killed 65 Palestinians across the enclave in the past 24 hours.

Afana said that on Monday Israeli forces had fired on hungry residents searching for food at a warehouse aid center run by UNRWA. “The situation is getting worse,” he said.

UNRWA said that an artillery attack at its Jabalya food distribution center on Monday reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured another 40.