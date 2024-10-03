Historic Moment: Claudia Sheinbaum assumes Office as Mexico’s First Female President, Commits to Gender Equality

Mexico: Today is a historic day for Mexico because, in a stunning ceremony held in the country’s Congress, 62-year-old scientist and former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as the country’s first female president. She also promised to uphold economic stability and advance women’s rights in her new role as president of Mexico. She has officially began her six-year term.

In her heartfelt first address as president, Sheinbaum said, “It’s time for women, it’s time for transformation.” She underlined her position as a scientist, a woman of faith, a mother, and a grandmother, all while underlining the historic significance of her presidency.

During the discussion of Mexico’s economic situation, Sheinbaum gave investors confidence all around the world that their money was safe and available to them. Sheinbaum restated the central bank and promised to create more opportunities for a safe and secure environment to invest because investors were uneasy with the judicial reforms that former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had started and instead feared instability.

Sheinbaum’s victory and legacy as the first woman President of Mexico will rely on whether or not she can execute the policies that are predictable and investment friendly. The head of Latin American research at Goldman Sachs, Alberto Ramos said.

However dealing with Mexico’s heavily indebted Oil company Pemex will definitely be a challenge. But Sheinbaum has promised to maintain daily oil production of Pemex being 1.8 million barrels, while keeping up with the current consistency.

During one of her remarks in Mexico City’s Zocalo Square, the President talked about her 100 commitments made while serving as the country’s head of state. She is committed to prioritizing the development and expansion of public health care, education, building one million new residential homes, and bringing down the cost of necessities. She also proposed submitting reforms to Congress that address discrimination and female violence.

Also Read: 80 flights cancelled as World War II-era US bomb explodes at Japan’s Miyazaki airport