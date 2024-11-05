Hippo ‘predicts’ 2024 US election winner, watch

By Himanshu
Hippo ‘predicts’ 2024 US election winner
A famous hippopotamus from Thailand has predicted the name of winner of the ongoing US election. The zoo authorities revealed it in an X post today.

In an event organised by the zoo, Moo Deng was invited to choose between two contenders for the White House: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Actually, two colourful pumpkins, one carved with name of Trump and the other with Kamla Hariss carved with the name of one candidates.

To the delight and surprise of onlookers, Moo Deng walked right up to the pumpkin marked “Trump” and began to eat, leaving the Harris pumpkin to a larger hippo nearby.

The video of her pick has gone viral and now, fans around the world are wondering if Moo Deng’s “prediction” will come true, casting Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America.

