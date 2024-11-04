Hindus beaten at Canada temple, described as horrifying by local journalist

Brampton (Canada): In a shocking incident, Hindus were allegedly beaten up at a temple in Canada allegedly by Khalistanis extremists recently, said reports. According to reports, the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton of Canada was the targeted by the extremists.

According to reports on the attack on Hindus in Canada, Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman told ANI, ” The recent attack is horrifying… it has crossed new lines… it is the first broad daylight attack on Hindu devotees in this country.”

He further said, “The response from the Police was disgusting… this was utterly preventable… we see this all the time in Canada where the Police decide that they are going to enforce the law to the people who are most likely to listen to it…”

He added, “there is no part of Canadian govt, has taken their side in any of this…” The Hindus beaten at Canada lead to shock in all quarters. Further, the Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the attacks on the Hindu temple and said that a “red line has been crossed” by Khalistani extremists.

On the attack on Hindus in Canada, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said, “…Actions must be taken against the culprits. The Canadian PM has condemned this incident. But condemning it is not enough. He must take action on this immediately. The government must put pressure on Canada so that the administration there catches the culprits and takes stringent actions.”