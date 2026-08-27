Hindu Kush Glaciers Melting at Rapid Pace, ICIMOD Raises Alarm

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New Delhi: After devastating floods in Nepal, concerns are growing over another looming threat in the Himalayan region—the rapid melting of glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region.

The recent flooding in Nepal has raised questions over whether the breaking of large chunks of glaciers may have contributed to the disaster. While the floods have caused widespread destruction, experts are increasingly focusing on the changing condition of glaciers across the Hindu Kush Himalaya.

According to a report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), glaciers across the HKH region are melting at an alarming rate. The pace of ice loss has nearly doubled since 2000 compared with previous decades.

The report indicates that since 1975, HKH glaciers have lost up to 27 metres in ice thickness. The region is home to more than 63,700 glaciers, which play a crucial role in sustaining water resources across Asia.

These glaciers feed 10 major river systems in Asia, on which around 2 billion people depend for water, food and livelihoods.

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The scale of glacier loss has also become increasingly evident over the past few decades. Between 1990 and 2020, the region experienced a 12 per cent reduction in glacier area and a 9 per cent decline in total ice mass, according to the report.

Experts warn that continued glacier melt could intensify water shortages in mountainous regions and create serious challenges for communities downstream. Rapid melting can initially increase water flows, but over time, shrinking glaciers could reduce the long-term availability of water in major river basins.

The situation has also drawn attention to the potential risks associated with glacier-related disasters. The recent flooding in Nepal has prompted discussions about whether glacier breakage or other glacial processes could have played a role. However, the exact causes of individual flood events require scientific investigation.

Despite the scale of the threat, experts have expressed concern that glacier monitoring across the Hindu Kush Himalaya remains inadequate. They have stressed the need for stronger monitoring systems, better early-warning mechanisms and greater regional cooperation to understand and respond to the rapidly changing Himalayan environment.

With millions of people dependent on rivers originating in the HKH region, the accelerating loss of glaciers is emerging as a major environmental and water-security concern for Asia.