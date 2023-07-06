Highest red alert for heat issued in Beijing

The highest red alert for heat was issued as temperatures likely to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the Chinese capital city.

World
By Subadh Nayak 0
18 places in Odisha record temperature above 40

Beijing: Authorities on Thursday issued the highest red alert for heat as temperatures in Beijing, reported Xinhua news agency.

The highest red alert for heat was issued as temperatures likely to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the Chinese capital city.

As per the media report, this is the second red alert for high temperatures issued in Beijing this summer.

Must Read

UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani…

Istanbul bans hookah smoking in public spaces

24 people including children killed after gas leak in South…

According to He Na, chief forecaster of the municipality’s meteorological observatory, the temperature at Nanjiao meteorological station in southern Beijing soared to 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The station logged 18 days with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius or above, and four days with temperatures hitting 40 degrees or higher between June and July 5, both of which are the highest recorded for the same period since the station was established in 1951.

The meteorological department has forecasted that Beijing will continue to bake in high temperatures from Thursday to Friday.

You might also like
World

27 killed,17 critically injured as bus falls into ravine in Mexico

World

Indian-American store clerk fatally shot at in Georgia; 2 teens in custody

World

Pakistan govt changes accountability laws to jail Imran Khan in graft case

World

Prominent Russian journalist and lawyer attacked in Chechnya

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans