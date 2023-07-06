Highest red alert for heat issued in Beijing

Beijing: Authorities on Thursday issued the highest red alert for heat as temperatures in Beijing, reported Xinhua news agency.

The highest red alert for heat was issued as temperatures likely to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the Chinese capital city.

As per the media report, this is the second red alert for high temperatures issued in Beijing this summer.

According to He Na, chief forecaster of the municipality’s meteorological observatory, the temperature at Nanjiao meteorological station in southern Beijing soared to 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The station logged 18 days with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius or above, and four days with temperatures hitting 40 degrees or higher between June and July 5, both of which are the highest recorded for the same period since the station was established in 1951.

The meteorological department has forecasted that Beijing will continue to bake in high temperatures from Thursday to Friday.

