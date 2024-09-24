Hezbollah using Lebanese people as ‘human shields’: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a video message that Hezbollah is using the Lebanese people as ‘human shields’.

“I have a message for the people of Lebanon: Israel’s war is not with you. It’s with Hezbollah. For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Starting this morning, the IDF has warned you to get out of harm’s way. I urge you – take this warning seriously. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger your lives and the lives of your loved ones. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger Lebanon. Please, get out of harm’s way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes,” he said in a video message.

Message for the people of Lebanon: pic.twitter.com/gNVNLUlvjm — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 23, 2024

In another X post the Israel Defense Forces released pictures and videos of ‘proof’ of Hezbollah weapons being placed in homes, as it launched heavy airstrikes on Lebanon that killed at least 492 people, including 35 children.

This came soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Lebanese to “get out of harm’s way”.

“The rocket that you see below is a long-range rocket, stored on a hydraulic system directed toward Israeli civilians and ready to be launched at a moments notice,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on X along with pictures.

The rocket that you see below is a long-range rocket, stored on a hydraulic system directed toward Israeli civilians and ready to be launched at a moments notice. This is just one of the 1,300 targets including long-range cruise missiles, heavy-weight rockets and UAVs that were… pic.twitter.com/XHGsKPzxbQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 23, 2024

Also read: Woman given Rs 23 crore after secret surveillance by millionaire boss discovered