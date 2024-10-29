Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new chief

Israel: Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had named Naim Qassem to succeed former secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air attack in Beirut.

In a statement, Hezbollah said Qassem was elected to take up the position due to his adherence to the principles and goals of Hezbollah as reported by AlJazeera.

According to the Times of Israel, Qassem has been a longtime deputy to Nasrallah and has been serving as the group’s acting leader since Nasrallah was killed last month.

Hassan Nasrallah was killed on Sept 27, and senior Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine who was considered the most likely successor was killed in Israeli strikes a week later.