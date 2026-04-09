Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem’s close aide killed in strikes in Beirut

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New-Delhi: The Israel Military on Thursday claimed it killed Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem’s nephew and close aide in massive airstrikes carried out in Lebanon’s Beirut on Wednesday night.

The announcement was made in a post on X by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

“ELIMINATED: Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in Beirut.A close associate and personal advisor, Harshi played a key role in managing and securing Qassem’s office,” the IDF’s post read.

צה”ל חיסל בביירות את מזכירו של מזכ”ל ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה נעים קאסם: שורת תשתיות טרור הותקפו הלילה בדרום לבנון צה”ל תקף וחיסל אתמול את עלי יוסף חרשי, מזכירו האישי של מזכ”ל ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, ואחיינו של נעים קאסם במרחב ביירות. חראשי היה מקורב ויועץ אישי למזכ”ל חיזבאללה נעים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 9, 2026

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The IDF struck and eliminated yesterday Ali Yusuf Kharshi, the personal secretary of the Secretary-General of the terror organization Hezbollah, and nephew of Na’im Qassem, in the Beirut area.

Kharshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Na’im Qassem, and played a central role in managing his office and providing his security.

Overnight, the IDF struck two key crossings used by terrorists of the terror organization Hezbollah to move from northern to southern Litani in Lebanon, for transferring thousands of weapons, rockets, and launchers.

Additionally, approximately 10 weapons storage facilities, launchers, and headquarters used by the terror organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon were attacked.