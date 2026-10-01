Helicopter crash kills six people in Zimbabwe

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Zimbabwe: A helicopter carrying six people crashed in Zimbabwe’s Marondera district on Wednesday, killing everyone on board.

According to reports, the aircraft went down in a rural area southeast of the capital, Harare, and caught fire after the crash.

Among those killed were prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke.

Chivayo was 43 and was known for his business activities and close ties with senior political figures in Zimbabwe and the region.

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Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the helicopter had a high-profile businessman, other passengers and two pilots on board, while police confirmed that six people were aboard.

Authorities initially withheld the identities of the victims as responders worked to identify the remains.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the victims had been badly affected by the fire and that identification efforts were underway.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established, with authorities continuing their investigation.

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