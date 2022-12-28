Heavy snow in Japan kills 17, injures dozens

Tokyo: Atleast 17 people were killed as there was heavy snow in large parts of Japan and injured more than 90 over the Christmas weekend.

According to the meteorological officials, public transport services and delivery services were disrupted due to heavy snow especially around the west coast and people were left without power.

As per the Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, a woman in her 70s died after she was buried underneath the snow that fell off a roof in Nagai city, Yamagata prefecture. The cause of her death was due to the excessive piling up of snow, higher than 80 centimeters (2.6 feet).

The weather has been becoming worse in Japan over the past few years. While areas of the south were hammered by torrential rains from a violent typhoon in September, the northeastern regions of Hokkaido experienced severe snowstorms in December, CNN reported.

According to the transportation ministry, dozens of trains and flights were also suspended in northern Japan on Sunday.