Heavy gunfire near Bandar Abbas after IRGC targeted vessel

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Washington Dc: Tensions escalated in the Gulf region after heavy gunfire was reported near Bandar Abbas. According to Ali Hashem, an Iranian source claimed the firing began after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Cops targeted the vessel at the sea.

The source further alleged that US fighter jets later carried out strikes on the IRGC naval boats operating in the Gulf Waters. The exchange reportedly triggered intense military activity, in the area raising of a wider confrontation between Iran and the United States.

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As of now, no official statement has been issued by either Iranian or US authorities regarding the reported incident. The situation in the Gulf remains to be tensed amid ongoing regional instability.

Earlier yesterday, the Iranian navy has announced that a fleet of 32 vessels successfully crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz after “obtaining permission with the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy”, according to a report published by the semi-state Tasnim news agency.

Also Read: Iran navy claims 32 vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz under IRGC clearance