Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s postmortem reports has gory details

New Delhi: The postmortem reports of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar has gory details that is sure to shock one, say reports in this regard. The details are bone chilling such as his fingers being cut off, etc.

According to reports of CNN, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had allegedly chopped off Sinwar’s fingers to confirm that the Hamas chief was indeed dead. Further reports suggested that, his skull was also fractured by the defense forces.

Chen Kugel, chief pathologist said and CNN quoted Kugel as saying, “After the laboratory made the profile, we compared it with the profile that Sinwar had in the term that he was serving here as a prisoner, so then we could finally identify him by his DNA.”

The Israeli Defence Forces reported killing Sinwar in an operation in southern Gaza. Sinwar’s death is viewed as a major success for Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the war would continue despite Sinwar’s death. There was no immediate response from Hamas regarding Sinwar’s killing. Sinwar had taken over as Hamas leader after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Yahya Sinwar was the chief architect of the October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. Middle East Security expert Jonathan Lord suggested that Sinwar’s death could offer an “off-ramp” to the current crisis. He expressed hope that new leadership might seek to end the conflict with Sinwar out of the way. Lord said that Khaled Meshaal, who ran Hamas from 2004 to 2017, is considered to be the frontrunner after Sinwar’s death.

Raw footage of Sinwar’s last moments, WATCH: