Halloween 2020: Model Heidi Klum’s thrilling Halloween treat: Watch

Los Angeles: Model Heidi Klum is in a festive mood. She has released a horror film starring her family instead of throwing a Halloween party.

On Saturday, Klum released the short horror film in which she stars with her husband Tom Kaulitz and four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal — Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10.

“With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in,” the model told people.com.



“It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and make-up for a short film,” she added.

In the short film, Klum and her family are seen enjoying a socially-distanced Halloween at home until lightning strikes, which turns the children into zombie mummies who chase her around the house.

In order to escape, Klum gets into costume and uses body paint to blend in.

She said that the body paint took about seven hours to apply and “once the paint was done, we travelled to set where we continued to perfect the look for another two hours or so”.

“Just because we can’t go out does not mean we can’t be creative and have fun. It is so important to enjoy the arts and keep the creative juices flowing,” Klum said.

She said she wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with their traditional celebrations.

“I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform,” she shared.

“My kids are all creative and everyone has a different idea of what they want to do and what they want to dress up as. They all help me decorate the house,” Klum said and added that her youngest daughter Lou shares her passion for Halloween.

“She loves outrageous costumes and is as detailed oriented as I am. She loves to get the hot glue gun out to bedazzle and create.”

(IANS)