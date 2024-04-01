HAL delivers 2 Dornier 228 planes to Guyana Defence Force

New Delhi: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recently delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Defence Force of Guyana. Dornier 228 is a military transport plane. This was informed in an X post by ANI on Monday.

Acknowledging the consignment President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali said that the planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last evening aboard two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes.

The Dornier 228 is a twin-turboprop STOL utility aircraft, designed and first manufactured by Dornier GmbH from 1981 until 1998. Two hundred and forty-five were built in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany.

In 1983, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) bought a production licence and manufactured another 125 aircraft in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India.