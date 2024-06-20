Hajj pilgrimage death toll crosses 1000 mark as temperature rises to 100 Degree F in Mecca

New Delhi: The death toll during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia climbed to over 1000 as intense heat wave pushing the temperature to 100 Degree Fahrenheit. This list includes people from around 10 countries.

As per reports, so far as many as 1081 deaths have been registered.

Reportedly, earlier this week, the temperature of Mecca had reached 125 degrees Fahrenheit (51.6667 Degree Celsius).

Reportedly the deaths have been reported from India, Egypt, Malaysia, Pakistan, Jordan, Indonesia, Iran, Senegal and Tunisia.

Also, reports say as per the customs and agreement with the Saudi Arabian govt, the bodies of the pilgrims who die during the pilgrimage are not repatriated to their native place, and will be buried in Saudi Arabia.

