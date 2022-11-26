Gunman opens fire at two schools in Brazil; 3 killed, 11 injured

Brazil: At least three people were killed and 11 others injured on Friday after a gunman opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, local authorities said. The attacks took place around 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT) in the small town of Aracruz, situated 50 miles north of the state capital, Vitoria. The shooting occurred at at the Primo Bitti school and the Praia de Coqueiral Educational Center.

According to the local authorities, an unidentified person wearing military attire and a face covering, opened fire at the two schools in Aracruz. The security footage shows the alleged shooter carrying a semi-automatic weapon. The shooter has been arrested, reported the local police.

The suspect has not yet been identified by authorities. However, local media have reported the individual to be a 16-year-old.

“security teams caught up with the attacker who, cowardly, attacked two schools in Aracruz. I declared three days of official mourning as a sign of grief for the irreparable losses. We will continue to investigate the reasons and, soon, we will have new clarifications,” confirmed Espirito Santo governor Renato Casagrande in a Twitter post on Friday.

Further investigation is beng carried on with the help of the locals to ascertain more details on the incidents.

The security footage revealed that the shooter entered the school by breaking the padlock. Then he entered the teachers’ room and opened fire. Afterward, he moved to another school, where he made more victims.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called it an “absurd tragedy.” He extended condolences to the victim’s family members and tweeted, “It’s with sadness that I was informed about the attacks at the Aracruz schools in Espirito Santo. My solidarity goes to the family of the victims in this absurd tragedy.”