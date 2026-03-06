Advertisement

The current friction between the Gulf and Washington represents a historic breaking point where the transactional nature of their alliance is being tested by the high cost of regional instability. A significant bellwether for this frustration is the public stance taken by billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor, whose recent comments serve as a rare and pointed critique of US policy. By questioning who gave the authority to drag the region into a war without calculating the collateral damage, Al Habtoor is voicing a sentiment held by many in the UAE: that the region is being forced to suffer the primary consequences of decisions made in Washington. This is not just a military concern but a betrayal of financial trust; he specifically pointed to the “Board of Peace” initiatives, which were heavily funded by billions of dollars from the region intended for stability and development. His blunt question—asking whether this money went toward funding peace or simply fueling a war—highlights a deep resentment that Gulf capital is being rendered useless by an escalation they did not choose.

This diplomatic tension is now manifesting as a massive financial threat, with reports from the Financial Times indicating that the four major Gulf economies—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar—are reviewing a potential pullback from their US and global investment commitments. This move is driven by the reality that these states are facing significant internal losses. A slowdown in energy output and the physical inability to ship oil safely has reduced vital income, while the crown jewels of their diversification efforts—tourism and aviation—are currently operating at a loss. Compounding this is a sharp, unplanned increase in defense spending to protect their borders. Because these states manage some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, this signal of a financial retreat is causing significant alarm in Washington.

Of course, this creates a particularly awkward reality for President Trump, who has never been shy about his “admiration” for Middle Eastern capital. Whether he is standing next to Mohammed bin Salman (Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia) or appearing in circulated clips marveling at the sheer scale of the UAE’s wealth while referencing Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan (National security advisor – UAE / Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi), Trump has made it clear that he sees the region as a preferred global ATM. However, the irony is now unavoidable: while he continues to praise their deep pockets, those very pockets are closing in response to the chaos. The Gulf is signaling that their relationship is no longer a one-way street of unconditional funding. While the UAE is highly skilled at controlling its global perception and maintaining an image of a “safe haven,” no amount of public relations or high-level flattery can mask the fact that their critical infrastructure and “post-oil” future are now being treated as expendable frontline assets in a conflict they are increasingly unwilling to bankroll.